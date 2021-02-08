Three charged over hacking of company involved in vehicle parking systems

Three people have been charged in relation to the hacking of the computer system of a company involved in vehicle parking systems.

The two men and one woman were charged on Monday morning with various offences, including unauthorised access to computer systems and fraud.

It is alleged their actions led to financial losses for both a council and the company itself.

The three were due to appear before Cork District Court later on Monday morning.

The charges follow an extensive investigation by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

Det Chief Supt Paul Cleary said on Monday: “The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau is investigating a number of complaints of hacking and data interference. People working from home during Covid lockdown are advised to keep your personal data separate from your work data and to use encryption to protect your information. You should also back up your data regularly and report any suspicious activity or messages.”

Anyone who believes their network or data has been interfered with should contact their local Garda station, who can refer them to the cyber crime bureau.