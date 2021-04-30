Three charged in relation to €1m drugs seizure in Co Meath

Three people have been charged in connection with a seizure of suspected drugs worth more than €1 million in Co Meath.

Three arrests were made by gardaí following the seizure of suspected cocaine, cannabis and tablets during a number of searches on Thursday evening.

At about 9.20pm gardaí intercepted a vehicle in Slane, Co Meath, as a result of an intelligence-led operation. During the search of this vehicle, gardaí discovered some €70,000 of suspected cocaine .

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a woman in her early 30s, was arrested at the scene and held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

In a follow up search of a residence in Wilkinstown, Co Meath, later that evening, gardaí seized some €480,000 of suspected cannabis herb, approximately €400,000 of tablets (suspected to be Alprazolam, Diazepam, and MDMA), and some €70,000 of suspected cocaine.

All of the suspected drugs were due to be sent for analysis. Gardaí also seized an industrial tablet press and other drug paraphernalia, documentation, and phones .

A woman in her early 30s and a man in his late 30s were arrested at the scene and held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said the three arrested people had been charged in relation to the investigation and were due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.