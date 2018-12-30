Three charged after knife and hatchet raid at Stillorgan shop

Three men have been charged in connection with a raid at a shop in Stillorgan, Dublin at the weekend in which staff were threatened with a hatchet.

At about 6.15pm on Saturday, two men wearing masks entered a Centra shop on the Lower Kilmacud Road and threatened staff before leaving on foot with a sum of cash.

A car was intercepted by uniformed gardaí responding to the incident as it attempted to leave a carpark outside the store.

The occupants of the car, two men aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested.

A Garda spokesman said a sum of cash along with a hammer and axe were recovered from the car. No one was injured during the raid.

The men were taken to Dundrum Garda station and were charged in connection with the incident on Sunday night. They are due to appear at Dublin District Court on Monday morning.