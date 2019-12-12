Three arrests over Wayne Whelan murder in Lucan
Drug trafficker in his forties was shot dead before car he was in set was on fire
Gardaí remove the vehicle in which drug trafficker Wayne Whelan was shot and killed in Lucan. Photograph: Collins
Three people have been arrested over the murder of drug trafficker Wayne Whelan in Lucan Co, Dublin last month.
The three, two men and a woman, were arrested on Thursday and are being questioned in Dublin Garda stations.
Whelan was shot dead in a vehicle before it was set on fire with his remains inside at Mount Andrew Rise, Lucan on November 18th.
Whelan, a criminal in his 40s who lived in the west Dublin area, was involved in drug trafficking and was also implicated in murder.