Three arrests after searches in Dublin, Meath uncover €1 million heroin haul

Three men have been arrested after the seizure of heroin valued at about €1 million in a joint operation between the Garda and British police.

Searches were carried out on Sunday morning in Dublin and Meath, and 7kgs of heroin found. The three arrested men are in their 40s and 50s and were being question at Dublin Garda stations.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out the operation with the United Kingdom National Crime Agency.

While all of the seized drugs must undergo testing to confirm what the parcels contain, initial examinations suggest it was heroin and was valued at around €1 million.

Speaking today Det Chief Supt Angela Willis, the head of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said the seizure was a blow against drugs traffickers.

“This substantial seizure of heroin will help keep our communities and people safe and will impact significantly on organised crime groups involved in the international drugs trade,” she said.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who is in charge of Special Crime Operations in the Garda, said the large seizure arose from an intelligence-led operation.

“This demonstrates the increased capabilities of the Garda Síochána, when working with our international partners, to keep people safe and to target those who would attack our communities with drugs,” he said.