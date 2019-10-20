Three arrested over paramilitary style attack in Co Antrim

Three men have been arrested following a paramilitary style beating in Co Antrim in the early hours of Sunday. It was the second attack of that nature reported in the county over the weekend.

A PSNI spokeswoman said it was understood that two men ordered another man to attend Cloughfern Roundabout in Newtownabbey, where he then received a beating.

A passing police patrol intervened and arrested a male suspect (44) at the scene on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon. He was subsequently charged.

A second male suspect (39) was arrested on Sunday afternoon and remains in custody. The victim (37) was arrested a short time later following a further altercation.

In a similarly paramilitary-styled attack on Friday night, a man in his 30s was shot in both legs. The shooting occurred just after 8pm in Greenisland, just north of Belfast. The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.A spokeswoman for the PSNI added: “We are continuing with our enquiries into this incident and would ask anyone with any information, or anyone who drove past Cloughfern Roundabout at the time of the assault, and has dash-cam footage, to contact detectives in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 103 20/10/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous, the spokeswoman added.

In a similarly paramilitary-styled attack on Friday night, a man in his 30s was shot in both legs. The shooting occurred just after 8pm in Greenisland, just north of Belfast. The man was taken to hospital.

Separately, a 34-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Newry at around 2am on Saturday morning.

The man was walking on Canal Street when a silver, five-door Volkswagen Golf pulled up alongside him at the Merchants Quay junction.

Two men got out of the vehicle, one of whom then slashed the victim across the face, causing him to fall to the ground. The assailants then kicked him while he lay on the ground causing him to lose consciousness.

The victim sustained a seven inch gash to his face and a smaller slash to the upper arm, as well as cuts and bruises.

Detectives are investigating the incident.