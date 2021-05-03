Three arrested in connection with murder of Louth teenager

Three suspects have been arrested for questioning about the murder of a teenager in Co Louth last year.

The latest arrests in the ongoing investigation were made on Monday morning and come as one man is already before the courts in relation to the killing.

The murder victim, who was a juvenile, cannot be named for legal reasons. In a statement Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said his murder occurred in Drogheda in January of last year.

As well as detaining the three suspects for questioning, gardaí also carried out fresh searches as the murder investigation has intensified following the discovery of significant evidence earlier this year.

The suspects detained in this latest phase of the inquiry are all men and are aged in their 20s, 40s and 50s.

They were being held in Dublin Garda stations under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows them to be questioned for up to seven days without charge.