Three arrested following knife and hatchet raid at Stillorgan shop

Gardaí have arrested three men and recovered a sum of cash following a robbery at a shop in Stillorgan, Dublin at the weekend.

At about 6.15pm on Saturday, two men wearing masks entered a Centra shop on the Lower Kilmacud Road and threatened staff with a knife and hatchet before leaving on foot with a sum of cash.

A car was intercepted by uniformed gardaí responding to the incident as it attempted to leave a carpark outside the store.

The occupants of the car, two men aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested.

A Garda spokesman said a sum of cash along with a hammer and axe were recovered from the car. No one was injured during the raid.

The men were taken to Dundrum Garda station and detained for questioning.

All three were still in Garda custody on Sunday evening. A spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and updates will follow.