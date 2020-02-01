Three arrested following €110,000 cannabis seizure

Three men were arrested and €110,000 of suspected cannabis herb and plants in Cork and Dublin were seized last week, gardaí said on Saturday.

A car was stopped on the M8 motorway in Mitchelstown, Co Cork shortly before 9pm on Thursday January 30th, the garda statement said.

A search of the car was carried out and gardaí discovered €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb,pending analysis, and €1,000 in cash in the boot.

Two men, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene and were brought to Fermoy Garda Station.

They were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 and were later charged to appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court on Saturday morning.

As part of the investigation, a search was carried out by gardaí attached to a community action team at a house in Hollystown, Dublin 15 later that evening.

During the search, gardaí seized €8,000 in cash, €76,000 of suspected cannabis herb and four pop-up tents containing €14,000 of suspected cannabis plants with growing and ventilation equipment.

Over 3,000 suspected counterfeit currency in euros, dollars and sterling was also seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996

He appeared before the Dublin District Court on Saturday morning.

A third search was carried out at a house in Co Meath but nothing was seized and no arrests were made.

Speaking at Fermoy Garda Station, Superintendent John Deasy said: “Yesterday’s seizure highlights the dedication of our roads policing units to not only reduce the deaths on our roads, but to deny criminals access to the road network throughout the country.”