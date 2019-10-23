Three arrested after video of Cavan assault appears on social media

Two men and a woman, aged in their 20s, were arrested following the assault and false imprisonment of a 19-year-old man in Co Cavan over the weekend. The young man is currently being treated in hospital.

Gardaí investigating a video circulating on social media messaging apps arrested the two men and woman on Monday, on suspicion of an offence under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

A 25-year-old man was charged on Tuesday evening and is due to appear before Carrickmacross District Court at 10.30am on Wednesday.

The other two people have been released and a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“Gardaí would like to remind the public of their commitment to combat online criminal activity and encourage any members of the public who view such offending material to refer to their local Garda station,” a Garda spokesman said.