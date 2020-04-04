Three arrested after two ATMs stolen from Dundalk main street

Three men have been arrested by the PSNI after two ATMs were stolen from banks on the main street of Dundalk on Friday night.

Two vehicles were also set on fire outside Dundalk Garda Station in an effort to hinder the Garda response to the thefts.

Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit intercepted the suspects and pursued them across the Northern Ireland Border.

The men have since been arrested by the PSNI and the ATMs were recovered.