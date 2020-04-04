Three arrested after two ATMs stolen from Dundalk main street

Three men have been arrested by the PSNI after two ATMs were stolen from banks on the main street of Dundalk on Friday night.

Two vehicles were also set on fire outside Dundalk Garda Station in an effort to hinder the Garda response to the thefts.

NEWS: Three men have been arrested by @PSNINMDown in south Armagh following this morning's raid on @UlsterBank & @AIBIreland on Clanbrassil St. in Dundalk. Both ATMs that were stolen have been recovered but at this stage it's not known if they are intact. pic.twitter.com/wZY0eFzc1f — LMFM RADIO (@LMFMRADIO) April 4, 2020

Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit intercepted the suspects and pursued them across the Northern Ireland Border.

The men have since been arrested by the PSNI and the ATMs were recovered.