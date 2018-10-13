Three arrested after gardaí intercept US package with guns

Three people have been arrrested after gardaí intercepted packages containing handguns that were sent from the United States.

The three, aged 26, 27 and 83, were arrested during the operation and are being held at a number of undisclosed garda stations in the east of Dublin.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Operations (SCO) searched three addresses in Stepaside, Carrickmines and Newcastle, Co Dublin.

A quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized during the searches.

It is a joint operation with US homeland security,