Three arrested after firearms found in Limerick city

A teenager is among three people arrested after two guns were found in Limerick.

Gardaí in Mayorstone seized the firearms during a search under warrant of a house in Ballynanty, on the north side of Limerick city.

The search was carried out by detectives from Mayorstone Garda station assisted by members of the divisional drug unit and regional armed support unit at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s, one in his 20s and a teenager were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda station and Roxboro Road Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are continuing.–PA