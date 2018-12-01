Three arrested after drugs worth €90,000 seized in Dublin
Men detained after gardaí discover €20,000 in cash at property in Ballymun
Gardaí found cocaine and cannabis worth about €90,000 at a property in Ballymun, Dublin.
Three men were arrested on Saturday after gardaí discovered cocaine and cannabis with a street value of about €90,000 in Dublin.
Gardaí found the drugs and more than €20,000 in cash during a search of a property in Dolmen Court, Ballymun.
The trio were arrested at the scene and were being detained at Ballymun Garda station.
A stun gun and a number of expensive electrical items were also seized during follow-up searches.
Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.