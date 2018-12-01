Three arrested after drugs worth €90,000 seized in Dublin

Three men were arrested on Saturday after gardaí discovered cocaine and cannabis with a street value of about €90,000 in Dublin.

Gardaí found the drugs and more than €20,000 in cash during a search of a property in Dolmen Court, Ballymun.

The trio were arrested at the scene and were being detained at Ballymun Garda station.

A stun gun and a number of expensive electrical items were also seized during follow-up searches.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.