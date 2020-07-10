Three arrested after €425,000 worth of heroin seized in Cork

Three people have been arrested in Cork city after €425,000 worth of heroin was seized by gardaí on Thursday night.

Officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad seized the drugs in an intelligence-led operation, when they searched a car in the Knocknaheeny area on the city’s northside at 11.30pm.

The car had just pulled into the driveway of a house in the Harbour View Road area of Knocknaheeny when a team of plainclothes detectives surrounded the car and carried out the search.

They found approximately 3kg of heroin, with a street value of about €425,000, one of the biggest ever heroin seizures in city. They believe the drugs had just been brought from Dublin for distribution and sale in the local Cork market.

A 57-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, one from Greenmount and one from Gurranabraher, were arrested and brought to Gurranabraher Garda station for questioning about the seizure.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on Friday evening after follow-up searches of houses in Greenmount and Knocknaheeny and is being held at Bridewell Garda station.

The three are detained under drugs trafficking legislation, which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to seven days before they have to be charged or released.

Members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad were backed up in the operation by officers from the Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit and members of the Armed Support Unit based in Anglesea Street Garda station.

Supt Michael Comyns paid tribute to the community for their assistance. “Gardaí were only able to act so quickly on this because they had calls from the local community about unusual activity.”