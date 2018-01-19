Three arrested after €360,000 cannabis seizure in Longford

Three men have been arrested following the discovery of an estimated €360,000 worth of cannabis at a house in Co Longford yesterday.

The men, whose ages range from 30s to 50s, were detained by gardaí yesterday after searches carried out at a property near Abbeylara yielded cannabis plants worth in the region of €360,000.

The plants were found in a converted garage attached to the house which was being used as a grow-house. The raid was carried out by gardaí from the Roscommon/Longford Drug Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit.

Those arrested are currently being held in custody at Garda stations in Granard and Longford under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.