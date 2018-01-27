Three armed men arrested during pharmacy robbery

Three armed men have been arrested following an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in north Dublin on Friday evening.

The men entered a pharmacy on Greendale Road in Kilbarrack carrying knives at around 6pm and demanded money and medicines from staff.

Gardaí arrived and arrested two men at the scene.

A third man was arrested a short distance away while trying to escape with property and some weapons.

The men, two of whom are aged in their 30s and one in his 20s, are being questioned at Raheny and Clontarf Garda stations.