Thieves steal ATM from Co Monaghan bank

Thieves have stolen an ATM from the wall of a bank in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened at about 3am on Sunday at a bank on the main street in Ballybay.

A digger was towed to the scene by a tractor and trailer and was used to remove the ATM. A large SUV, possibly a Toyoto Land Cruiser, with a trailer then took it toward Cootehill or Carrickmacross. The tractor was set on fire at the scene.

The scene is sealed off, and traffic diversions are in place in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda station on 042 9690190.