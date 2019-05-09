Thief on a bicycle robs cash-in-transit van

Gardaí are investigating after a security guard making a cash delivery in north Dublin was robbed by a man on a bicycle earlier this week.

A cash-in-transit van was making a deliver to a premises on the Beaumont Road in Dublin 9 at around 2pm on Tuesday when a man on a bicycle approached the security guard and demanded cash.

The cyclist fled the scene with a cash box and made his way towards the Trim Road.

No one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made yet.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Santry Garda station 01-6664000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.