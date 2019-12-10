Thief escapes with money after cash in transit robbery in Dublin

A man believed to be armed with a gun escaped with a sum of money following a cash in transit robbery in Dublin’s south inner city on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Cornmarket in Dublin 8 at 5.20am.

Gardaí said a lone man approached and threatened a security staff member outside a financial institution before escaping on foot with a cash box containing an undisclosed sum of cash.

“It’s understood he was armed with a hand gun,” a Garda spokesman said.

No shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.