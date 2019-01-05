The major cases expected to come to court in Ireland in 2019
From the Quinn family to Denis O’Brien to the murder case of Anastasia Kriegal
Former billionaire Sean Quinn arriving at the Four Courts Thursday for a High Court action. Photograph: Collins
The trial of two youths charged with the murder of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegal is likely to one of the most high profile cases to come before the courts in 2019.
The teenager’s body was found in a disused farmhouse off the Clonee Road in Lucan, Co Dublin in May 2018. The trial is to take place before a jury in the Central Criminal Court in April and the identity of the 14-year-old boys will not being disclosed because of their age.