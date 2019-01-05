The major cases expected to come to court in Ireland in 2019

From the Quinn family to Denis O’Brien to the murder case of Anastasia Kriegal

Mary Carolan , Colm Keena
Former billionaire Sean Quinn arriving at the Four Courts Thursday for a High Court action. Photograph: Collins

The trial of two youths charged with the murder of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegal is likely to one of the most high profile cases to come before the courts in 2019.

The teenager’s body was found in a disused farmhouse off the Clonee Road in Lucan, Co Dublin in May 2018. The trial is to take place before a jury in the Central Criminal Court in April and the identity of the 14-year-old boys will not being disclosed because of their age.

