The last hours of Jastine Valdez and her killer Mark Hennessy
The ‘Garda Incident’ began at 7.57pm on May 20th, with a tip-off from a female caller
Jastine Valdez: gardaí have yet to establish if Mark Hennessy first encountered his 24-year-old victim in the Bray restaurant where she worked part-time
The victim
Jastine Valdez was raised by her grandmother. Her parents Danilo and Tess lived in the town of Aritao in the north of the Philippines, and spoke Ilocano, the country’s third most spoken language.