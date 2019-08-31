The murder of Keith Branigan at a caravan park near Clogherhead, Co Louth, on Tuesday represents a serious escalation in an already dangerous feud between rival drug-dealing gangs based in Drogheda.

Coming after 13 months of violence, the 29-year-old’s shooting was the first fatality in a drugs turf war that has turned personal. It also saw the gang that has been losing ground in the feud, and falling victim to most of the violence, striking back with the most serious attack to date.