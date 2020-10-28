Ten for court accused of sharing pictures of boy who murdered Ana Kriégel

Ten people are due to appear before a court on Wednesday morning in connection with an ongoing Garda investigation into the alleged circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel.

The ten people include six men, aged between 21 and 38, and four women, aged between 24 and 48.

They will appear before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

An investigation began when images and details were allegedly circulated online, despite a court order being in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named and a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.