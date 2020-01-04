Ten firearms and ammunition found in north Dublin

Firearms and ammunition have been found in a rural area of north Co Dublin, following a search by gardaí.

Ten firearms and a quantity of ammunition were seized during a search on Friday evening by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, as part of an an ongoing operation targeting people involved in organised crime; a technical examination is due.

Firearms seized by gardaí in north Co Dublin. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of the Garda Special Crime Operations said: “The undertaking of the operation leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of firearms and ammunition, yesterday, reflects the fact that An Garda Síochána’s unrelenting efforts in tackling serious and organised crime will continue unabated into 2020”.