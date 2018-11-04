Teenager stabbed in the face in Ballymun

A teenage boy has been stabbed in the face during an incident in Ballymun.

The attack occurred at approximately 6.30pm on Friday when a youth was in an altercation with another youth, the Garda Press Office confirmed.

“The injured party received a number of lacerations to his face and was taken to Temple Street Hospital for treatment,” a Garda spokesman said.

“It is believed the other youth was in possession of a knife. No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.”

It is not known if the injured youth has since been released from the hospital, which treats children up to the age of 16.

A number of messages on Facebook by residents of Ballymun expressed horror and concern about the attack.