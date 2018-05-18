Teenager’s death ‘shocking’ to quiet Lucan community

Paula Smith is one local in Lucan who regularly walks her dog down Clonee Road, and through St Catherine’s Park. On Friday, a dilapidated farmhouse along the road, which before she would pass without a second thought was sealed off, the scene of a brutal murder investigation.

Gardaí suspect 14-year old Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel was murdered in the abandoned farmhouse on Monday, where her body was left for several days before it was discovered on Thursday.

On Friday morning as commuters and parents on the school run drove down the busy road, gardaí were stationed at the scene. Flowers had been placed near the entrance, with cards addressed to Ana.

“Her poor parents must be just devastated”, Ms Smith said, who lives nearby in Lucan village. “It’s shocking ... really really sad. My son actually used to go to the school she went to as well,” she said.

“It’s a bit weird to think that somebody is out there that would have done that to someone, someone you could probably know even” she said.

St Catherine’s Park, where Ana Kriegel was last seen alive on Monday around 5.30pm, is a short walk from the crime scene.

Gardaí had conducted several searches of the 200 acres park on Tuesday and Wednesday, after the young girl’s family reported her missing on Monday evening, when she did not return home.

Closure

Mark Harkley was one Leixlip resident taking his dog for a walk through the park on Friday. “It’s a shock to the whole community. You don’t expect anything like this to happen on your doorstep, but unfortunately it did” he said. Mr Harkley said he hoped the Garda investigation brought closure for the family “very quickly”.

The park was “well used” by the local community, and always busy, he said.

The young girl lived in Newtown Park, outside Leixlip, Co Kildare, located near the opposite end of the park to where her body was found. The park was popular among teenagers as a place to hang out, and had a skate and BMX park, and several football pitches. It is also a regular spot for joggers and dog walkers.

Tony Butler is an elderly resident, living beside the entrance to the park Ana Kriegel would have used regularly. The area was “so quiet” he said, at times teenagers would be coming home from the park late at night, but there was “never any trouble,” he said.

Ana Kriegel was a first year student at Confey College Secondary School, a large mixed school with over 700 pupils in Leixlip. In a statement Mike O’Byrne, the school principal, said the young teenager’s death was a “terrible tragedy” for the community. She would be “greatly missed by her fellow students and teachers,” Mr O’Byrne said.

“You would be shocked that this would happen to any child, but when you know the family it’s a little bit different,” Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy, who is a personal friend of the family the Kriegel family told RTE’s News at One.

Ms Murphy said she had been aware that Ana was missing and had visited the family a number of times this week. “I’ve known her since she was a tot. They were very dedicated parents. We have been friends for several decades, a group of us would have socialised together. Their social life changed once she arrived.”