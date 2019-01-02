Teenager released in Dublin takeaway shooting investigation

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in relation to the shooting of two fast-food workers in north Dublin has been released from Garda custody.

Gardaí said a file is due to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and clarified the youth’s age on Wednesday morning, having previously stated he was 18.

Meanwhile, a man (44) remains in custody at Coolock Garda station.

The botched robbery happened at Mizzoni’s takeaway in Edenmore, Raheny in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Two male fast-food workers, aged 28 and 38, received gunshot wounds to the torso after one of the raiders fired several shots from a handgun. The raiders fled the scene with no cash after the shooting.

Both victims have been receiving treatment for their injuries, not believed to life-threatening, at Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda station.