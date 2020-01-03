Teenager left with ‘life changing’ injuries after Dublin stabbing

A teenager has been left with life changing injuries following a stabbing attack involving up to 20 youths in north Dublin.

According to the Garda the 18-year-old male sustained several stab injuries during the incident in Artane in Dublin 5 between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday.

The teenager was stabbed in a laneway connecting Thorndale Estate and St David’s Sports Grounds.

“This young male’s injuries are serious and life changing but not life threatening,” a Garda spokesman said.

The group of attackers fled in the direction of Rockfield Park immediately after the stabbing.

Gardaí from Clontarf are seeking to speak to anyone who has information about the attack or anyone who may have witnessed or heard any disturbances in this area around the time.

“We wish to appeal to road-users with camera footage, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident from social media sources to come forward,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Members of the public are urged to contact Clontarf Garda station on 01-6664800 or the Garda Confidential line on 180066611.”