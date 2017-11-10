Teenager in serious condition after assault in Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Tipperary Town that left a young man with serious head injuries.

The teenager suffered the injuries at approximately 10.50pm on Thursday night at Lakelands in Tipperary Town.

He was rushed to South Tipperary General Hospital where his condition has been described as “serious”.

Gardaí arrested another teenager for questioning in relation to the incident and they are currently being detained under the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, in particular anyone in the Lakelands/Roseanna Road areas of Tipperary Town between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday night.

