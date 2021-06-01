Teenager hospitalised following assault at Howth pier

A 16-year-old boy has been hospitalised following an assault involving a group of youths at Howth pier, north Dublin, on Monday.

The teenager was injured after falling from the pier on to rocks below during an assault involving a large group. He was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

Gardaí arrived on the scene at about 4.45pm and dispersed the group of youths involved in the incident.

A short time later at about 5.30pm, gardaí attended the scene of a second incident at Kilbarrack Dart station, also involving a group of youths.

During a disturbance a 14-year-old boy sustained an injury to his head.

Paramedics attending the scene to treat the young teenager came under attack from the group of youths, a Garda spokeswoman said.

“Gardaí intervened and were assaulted as they attempted to disperse the youths,” she said.

Two males in their mid-teens were arrested for public order offences following the altercation.

The 14 year old did not require hospital treatment for his injury. Dart services were delayed for a short period.

A Garda spokeswoman said investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda station on 01-6664300 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111.