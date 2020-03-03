Teenager hospitalised after alleged stabbing at Luas stop

Gardaí are investigating an alleged stabbing incident at a Luas stop in south Dublin on Monday night, which has left a teenage boy in hospital.

The boy was approached by a group of males at Glencairn Luas stop in Leopardstown at about 10pm. Gardaí said during an altercation with one of the males, the teenager “allegedly received a stab wound”.

The boy was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.