Teenager hospitalised after alleged stabbing at Luas stop
Boy taken to St Vincent’s Hospital by ambulance after incident at Leopardstown
Glencairn Luas stop. Photograph: Google Street View
Gardaí are investigating an alleged stabbing incident at a Luas stop in south Dublin on Monday night, which has left a teenage boy in hospital.
The boy was approached by a group of males at Glencairn Luas stop in Leopardstown at about 10pm. Gardaí said during an altercation with one of the males, the teenager “allegedly received a stab wound”.
The boy was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.