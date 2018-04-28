Teenager dies after car crash in Co Cavan

A teenager has died after a crash in Co Cavan in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident took place on Dublin Road in Kingscourt about 1.55am.

Gardaí said the 18-year-old man was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a second vehicle.

The man’s body was taken to Cavan General Mortuary where a post mortem will take place.

The 19-year-old male driver of the second car was not injured.

The road was closed on Saturday morning to allow an examination of the scene by Garda forensic investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Bailieboro Garda Station 042 - 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.