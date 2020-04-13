Teenager dies after being injured in Enniskillen altercation

Police in Co Fermanagh have opened a murder investigation following the death of a teenager from Enniskillen.

The 18-year-old died on Monday morning in hospital where he was being treated after being injured in an altercation in the Coolcullen Meadow area on Saturday evening.

“It had been reported an altercation was ongoing in the street involving a number of men who were brandishing weapons,” the PSNI said.

“Police attended the scene and found two men — including the man who sadly passed away and another male, aged 24 — who had sustained wounds to their legs and who were subsequently hospitalised.

“It is believed that another man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested and he has since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

Det Chief Insp John Caldwell said: “Tragically, this morning, the 18-year-old male victim passed away in hospital and I want to express my condolences to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones at this very sad time.

“Our investigation continues this morning, and I am appealing to the public to help us establish exactly what happened and who was involved.” - PA