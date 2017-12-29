Teenager charged with dangerous driving over N7 crash

A teenager has appeared before a court in Kildare in relation to a collision on the N7 on Thursday which left another young person in serious condition in hospital.

The 16-year-old boy from Tallaght, who cannot be identified due to his age, is accused of being the driver of the vehicle which crashed on the road at Johnstown, Kildare.

He was charged at Naas District Court with dangerous driving, possession of an article for use in a burglary and having no insurance.

The incident began at 3pm when gardaí say they received a report of a burglary at house in Athy. The intruders were disturbed and fled from the scene in a waiting car when the occupants of the house returned home.

During a follow-up operation, members of the Garda anti-burglary unit, operating as part of Operation Thor, intercepted a car on the N7 at approximately 3.45pm.

The car initially stopped for gardaí but when approached took off at speed in the direction of Dublin, gardaí said.

“Moments later this car was involved in a collision with a second car at on the N7 at Junction 8, Johnstown,” they added.

One teenager was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition. Another three young males were arrested.

The occupants of the second car suffered minor injuries.

As per standard procedure, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is investigating the incident as the injured youth had interacted with gardaí prior to the crash.

The youth, who appeared in court on Friday, was released on bail after Gardaí raised no objections. He must keep the peace and sign on daily at Tallaght Garda Station. He also undertook to keep a nightly curfew and not to drive a car.

He must appear again at Athy District Court on January 9th.