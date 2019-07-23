Teenager arrested over serious assault in Dublin city centre

A teenager has been arrested over an assault of a man in his 20s in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in Dublin city centre.

At approximately 2.45am gardaí on patrol came across a man who had suffered serious head injuries on South Great Georges Street.

The man was taken from the scene to St James’s Hospital for treatment, and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí arrested a man in his late teens over the attack a short time after it took place.

The young man is being held for questioning at Pearse Street Garda station, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

On Tuesday morning the scene remained cordoned off by gardaí, until a technical examination takes place. A small pool of dried blood could be observed on the pavement, where the assault took place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01 6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.