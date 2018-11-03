Teenager arrested over hit and run crash

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested over a hit-and-run collision which has left a woman seriously ill in hospital.

The incident happened on Canal Bridge at Osberstown in Naas, Co Kildare, at around 8.25pm on Friday evening.

Investigating gardaí say one car collided with another parked car and then struck a 51-year-old woman who was walking at the scene.

The victim’s condition at Tallaght Hospital is described as “serious”.

An abandoned car has been recovered in connection with the investigation and will be examined by Garda technical experts.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Saturday morning and taken to Naas Garda station, where he is being held under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

The road was closed for a period of time to allow forensic experts carry out an examination but has since reopened.

“Investigations are on-going and gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have been on that stretch or road between 8.15pm and 8.30pm or may have any information to contact them in Naas on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” said a Garda spokesman.