Teenager arrested after two women stabbed in Coleraine

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of two woman in Co Derry.

The women, both aged 22, were attacked while walking near Beresford Avenue in Coleraine at about 11.25pm on Sunday.

Their injuries are said to be serious but not life-threatening.

“The arrested male was detained a short time later and remains in custody at present,” said PSNI inspector David Jennings.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the incident or who noticed two males running away.”