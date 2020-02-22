Teenager arrested after three-day barricade incident in Co Donegal

A teenager has been arrested in Co Donegal after he barricaded himself into a house in Letterkenny over three days with a shotgun and ammunition.

Nobody else was in the house at the time of the incident, which started around 5pm on Wednesday.

It was resolved peacefully at around 12.30am on Saturday.

Gardaí followed protocols for a barricade incident, with the Garda Emergency Response Unit intervening.

Uniform and plain clothes gardaí, crisis negotiators and the armed support unit all assisted in “containing the incident, preserving life and beinging the incident to a peaceful conclusion”, a Garda statement said.

Consultant psychiatrists, the central mental hospital in Dundrum, Tusla staff and Adolescent Mental Health Services are working with family and the wider community.

The teenager is receiving medical assessment at a Garda Station in Co Donegal.

A media blackout had been observed during the incident.