Teenager arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €500,000

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine worth an estimated €500,000 in Co Kildare.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau made the seizure after intercepting a vehicle in Maynooth at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

The man is being detained at Leixlip Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seizure was part of ongoing investigations by gardaí targeting serious criminal activity in Co Dublin and Co Kildare.