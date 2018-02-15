Teenager arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €500,000
Officers recover drugs after intercepting vehicle in Maynooth, Co Kildare
The drugs recovered in Maynooth on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/Facebook
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine worth an estimated €500,000 in Co Kildare.
Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau made the seizure after intercepting a vehicle in Maynooth at around 1.30pm on Thursday.
The man is being detained at Leixlip Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
The seizure was part of ongoing investigations by gardaí targeting serious criminal activity in Co Dublin and Co Kildare.