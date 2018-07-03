Teenager accused of raping girl (16) in Donegal goes on trial

The trial has begun of a teenager accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Co Donegal after St Patrick’s Day celebrations two years ago.

The accused, now aged 19, has denied one charge of rape and one of sexually assaulting the girl on March 18th, 2016, after they met in a takeaway in Donegal town.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Opening the trial at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, Patrick McGrath SC, prosecuting, said the jury would hear how the girl met her friends in a pub in the town on St Patrick’s night.

He said the girl herself would give evidence that she drank four or five vodkas, a sambuca and “a couple of Green Diesels”.

The jury will be told how the girl felt tipsy afterwards and went to a nearby takeaway restaurant where she met the accused, who was a year ahead of her at school.

The court heard that the pair had kissed or “shifted” some three months earlier and that they left the takeaway and went behind a nearby building.

It is the State’s case that the accused put the girl up against a wall, sexually assaulted and raped her although she made it clear that she didn’t want this and told him so repeatedly.

The court will hear evidence of calls and texts that the girl tried to make at one point when the pair were interrupted by some sounds or voices.

CCTV footage will be played showing the accused and the complainant walking towards the building and away from it some time later.

Mr McGrath said forensic evidence will show that the girl’s DNA was found on a white blood-stained t-shirt belonging to the accused which was recovered from the scene.

A condom and wrapping were also found with the girl’s DNA on them, Mr McGrath told the jury.

Counsel said the court will hear that the girl went back to the takeaway after the alleged assault, met a number of people and was very upset.

Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy warned the jury of eight men and four women at the outset of the trial that it would be “grossly inappropriate and wrong” for them to engage in any independent searches online or to discuss the case on social media for the duration of the trial.

The trial is expected to last until the middle of next week.