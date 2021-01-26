Teenage boy killed in knife assault in Dublin

A teenage boy has died after receiving knife injuries in an altercation in Dublin on Tuesday night.

It is understood he was one of two teenagers seriously injured in an incident in the north inner city, after which both were rushed to the Mater hospital.

The incident occurred at about 9.20pm on East Road, East Wall.

A third male later presented himself at the Mater hospital for treatment. The scene remained sealed off on Tuesday night.

In a statement, gardaí said they were investigating “all the circumstances of a fatal assault and associated incidents”.

“Gardaí received report of a public order incident occurring on East Road, East Wall. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and two juvenile males were taken to the Mater hospital to be treated for serious injuries,” it said.

“One of the juvenile males has subsequently been pronounced dead in the Mater hospital.”

An appeal has been issued for anyone in the East Road, East Wall area between 9pm and 9.40pm and may have any information or video footage, including from dash cams, to contact Store Street Garda station on (01) 666 8000, the Garda confidential phone number 1800 666 111, or any station.