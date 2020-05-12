Teenage boy arrested following alleged assault on girl in Cork

A teenage boy remains in Garda custody in Cork on Tuesday morning after he was arrested overnight following an alleged assault on a teenage girl.

The girl was taken to Cork University Hospital after the alleged assault in Ballyvolane on the northside of Cork city at about 8.30pm on Monday.

The girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It is understood a number of teenagers had gathered in the area.

A boy was arrested a short time later. He is being detained at the Mayfield Garda Station. Investigations in to the incident are ongoing.