Teenage boy (16) killed in knife assault in Dublin city

A teenage boy has died after sustaining knife injuries during a very significant public order incident in Dublin on Tuesday night.

He was one of two teenagers seriously injured in the incident in the north inner city and taken to the Mater Hospital.

The incident occurred at about 9.20pm on East Road, East Wall. Gardaí described two injured parties as “juveniles”, and the deceased is believed to be 16 years old.

A third male later presented himself at the Mater Hospital for treatment. The scene remained sealed off on Tuesday night.

Gardaí said the death followed a violent clash on the street. A murder injury has begin.

A group including teenage boys and girls was present, and gardaí believe a delivery driver was among the other people on the scene.

Gardai were trying to establish if the delivery driver had been involved in a dispute with the teenagers.

During the disturbance – which prompted a very large Garda presence – two teenagers were stabbed. Although the third person was also injured, the nature of his injuries was unclear.

In a statement gardaí said they are investigating “all the circumstances of a fatal assault and associated incidents”.

“Gardaí received report of a public order incident occurring on East Road, East Wall. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and two juvenile males were taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries,” it said.

“One of the juvenile males has subsequently been pronounced dead in the Mater Hospital.”

An appeal has been issued for anyone in the East Road, East Wall area between 9pm and 9.40pm and may have any information or video footage, including dash cams, to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666 8000, the Garda confidential phone number 1800 666 111 or any station.