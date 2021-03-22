Teen recovering from suspected stabbing after groups clash in Dublin city

A teenager is recovering in hospital from a suspected stab wound after clashes between two groups of teenagers on Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin city on Monday evening.

Dozens of teenagers, male and female, on foot, scooters and bicycles, engaged in a fight on the bridge, briefly forcing traffic to a halt.

Gardaí poured into the area on foot and in vehicles, with most of the youths quickly dispersing. However, one of the teenagers was badly injured and required medical treatment close to the Convention Centre at North Wall Quay.

Garda Headquarters in Dublin said Garda units from Store Street and Pearse Street stations responded to “a public order incident involving a large number of youths”.

“The incident occurred on the Samuel Beckett Bridge, Dublin city centre this evening. A male has been taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. Inquiries are ongoing.”