Teen arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Co Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested a second person, a male in his late teens, as part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision on the N7 outside Nenagh, Co Tipperary on Saturday.

A man in his 30s arrested the day after the fatal crash has been released without charge, with gardaí to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his mid-60s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

He has been named locally as Noel McGrath, a former Limerick footballer. His wife was in the front passenger seat and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle failed to remain at the scene following the collision, gardaí said.

The teenager arrested by gardaí on Monday is being detained at Templemore Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Limerick-based club Oola GAA paid tribute to Mr McGrath in a post on Twitter.

“All in Oola GAA are shocked and saddened at the tragic passing of Noel McGrath over the weekend. Condolences to the McGrath at this very difficult time,” the club said.

Gardaí at Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the N7 roadway between Nenagh and Birdhill between 12.30pm and 1.15pm, to make this footage available to the Garda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 31333, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.