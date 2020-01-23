Teen arrested by gardaí investigating Cameron Blair murder

Gardaí investigating the murder of student at a house party in Cork last week have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

Cameron Blair (20) died after being slashed in the neck as part of a dispute about a group gatecrashing the party on the Bandon Road last Thursday.

A male in his late teens from Cork’s southside presented himself with his solicitor at Togher Garda station at 1pm on Thursday in connection with the matter. He was subsequently arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It is understood that up to six teenagers initially gatecrashed the party and were inside for up to an hour before being asked to leave. Three of these teenagers tried to get back into the house and Mr Blair was at the front door trying to calm the situation when it is understood one of them produced a blade and lashed out.

Mr Blair collapsed on to the street and paramedics attended to him at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he later died with his parents Noel and Cathy at his bedside. His funeral is due to take place on Sunday.

Gardaí have since been speaking to people who attended the party, examining CCTV footage from the Bandon Road area, examining clothing and footwear of people believed to have been present at the time and examining mobile phones of some of those who were in or around the house at the time in an attempt to fine relevant information.

A native of Ballinascarthy in west Cork, Mr Blair was a second-year chemical engineering student at CIT and was living in student accommodation in Bishopstown. He was a keen sportsman, playing rugby with Bandon RFC and competing in athletics with Bandon AC.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Togher Garda station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.