Taxi driver tells rugby players’ rape trial he collected ‘crying and sobbing’ woman

A taxi driver has told the rape trial of Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding he picked up a woman in the early hours of the morning who was crying and sobbing.

Stephen Fisher said he was working over the night of June 27th and 28th, 2016 and was driving down Ravenhill Road when he spotted a man and woman. He later identified the man as one of the defendants, Rory Harrison, who is accused of perverting the course of justice.

The woman appeared upset and the man was comforting her, he told Laganside Crown Court in Belfast.

He then got a call over the radio that he was to pick up the pair. They got into the back of the car and woman gave him an address.

Stuart Olding (left) and Paddy Jackson are charged with rape. Photographs: Niall Carson/PA

Blane McIlroy is charged with one count of exposure. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

“The young woman definitely seemed very upset. She was crying stroke sobbing throughout the journey,” he said. “She didn’t really talk very much at all bar telling me where I needed to go to.”

Mr Fisher told prosecuting counsel Toby Hedworth QC: “The gentleman was attempting to comfort the lady. Her head was placed on his chest and he was trying to comfort her.”

In the early part of the journey Mr Harrison either made or received a phone call. He said there were just “snippets of conversation, there wasn’t really any fluid conversation” on the call.

He said Mr Harrison remembers the man saying: “She is with me now. She is not good. I’ll call you in the morning.”

The driver took them to the address and the pair got out. He said the woman appeared unsteady on her feet and was being held by Mr Harrison.

He said they didn’t seem “overly intoxicated but there were signs of a good amount of drink taken that night.” He said they looked slightly hungover and “rough from the night before.”

He noticed a stain on the back of the woman’s white trousers, something he said wasn’t unusual in his job. He checked the backseat after she got out but didn’t find any stains.

Mr Harrison then got back in the car on his own and gave another address. Mr Fisher said he said to him either “rough night?” or “bad night?”.

Mr Harrison responded: “You have no idea. You could say that”, the witness said.

“To me that was my sign to not ask more about it. I felt it wasn’t really my business.”

Mr Fisher said when the police later contacted him and it “dawned” on him that they wanted to speak about the man and woman.

“As soon as police contacted me everything resonated with me and I knew straight away what it was in relation to.”

Before the court are Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast who is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and of Mr Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, who is charged with one count of rape.

Blane McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure.

Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

They all deny the charges with Mr Jackson and Mr Olding contending that the activity was consensual. The offences allegedly happened in the early hours of June 28th, 2016.

The trial continues in front of Judge Patricia Smyth and a jury.