Taxi driver’s car stolen at knifepoint in Co Louth

A taxi driver was threatened with a knife and had his car stolen in Co Louth early on Friday.

The incident happened in the Termonfeckin Road area of Drogheda when the taxi man was carrying two men at about 12.45am.

One of the men pulled a knife on the driver and demanded cash and his phone. They then made him get out of the car, which they stole. The driver was not injured.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen the incident, or anyone who has information on the 2010 Silver Toyota Verso taxi to contact officers in Drogheda on 041 987 4200 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.